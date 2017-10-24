26°
OUR SAY: NewsMail up for a News gong

Bundaberg NewsMail is a finalist in the News Corp awards being held this Friday night.
Craig Warhurst
SINCE the NRL grand final I have spent just two nights in Bundaberg, with a combination of training and holidays having me in Sydney, Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast.

That said, I will be back on a plane to Sydney on Thursday for more training and the prestigious News Corp Awards. The NewsMail is a finalist for the first time, which is pretty exciting for myself and the team.

We have been working hard to give Bundaberg readers the fastest and most comprehensive news coverage we can.

We still don't get everything right but the figures show more people are reading us now than they have for a very long time. Our online audience continues to grow and paper sales figures are the best in the company.

The thing is, we couldn't do it without our loyal readers who pick us up day after day.

To all of you, thank you.

Topics:  awards finalist news corp newsmail opinion

