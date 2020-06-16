Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A photo taken to Yellow Tag this month.
A photo taken to Yellow Tag this month.
News

OUR SAY: Collar must come off dingo now

Carlie Walker
16th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR more than a year, a dingo known as Yellow Tag has been wearing a large collar around her neck that has been collecting data.

The collar also likely saved her from certain destruction as a high risk dingo involved in incidents with people on Fraser Island.

But comparing the photo taken of her in February to photos of her now appears to show a distinct loss of condition.

The Save the Fraser Island Dingo group is not suggesting the collar caused the dingo to lose condition.

Indeed, after wearing it for months, she was still in good health in February.

But now she appears to have lost weight and become more vulnerable, the group fears it could now impede her from recovering her health.

One must ask if she has lost condition because there have been no tourists leaving scraps around or potentially feeding the dingoes.

The Department of Environment and Science is no doubt interested in seeing what information the collar provides about dingoes on the island, especially during and after the shutdown as a result of the coronavirus.

But if the dingo has lost weight and the collar is now an impediment to her, it must come off.

The collar may have given her a second chance, and that will always be preferable to seeing a dingo euthanised.

But seeing a dingo slowly starve would not be kinder.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

        News With reason to believe the family pet was stolen and concerned for the animal’s safety, the owner is now appealing to the public for help.

        Drugs and iPad involved in spate of Burnett crime

        premium_icon Drugs and iPad involved in spate of Burnett crime

        Crime Your passcode lock will be the last line of defence against brazen thieves.

        Police investigate glassing incident in Bundaberg CBD

        premium_icon Police investigate glassing incident in Bundaberg CBD

        News Ambulance crews took man to hospital after incident

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News Qld will fight case to force border reopening