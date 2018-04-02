Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Smith was clearly heartbroken in his press conference.
Steve Smith was clearly heartbroken in his press conference.
Opinion

OUR SAY: A bit of perspective wouldn't go astray in scandal

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A WEEK after I lambasted the Australian captain over the ball tampering incident in South Africa, I've changed my tune.  

Sure I still disagree with what happened on the third day of the third Test.

I still think there had to be penalties handed out to those involved.  

But I think that the past week has shown a disappointing amount of hysteria when there should have been common sense and good judgment.  

For a start, Cricket Australia's decision to rub the three players out of the side for a lengthy period was unnecessary.  

I don't think Steve Smith or Dave Warner are fit to be leaders of the team because of their actions and that should have been addressed.  

But we've seen many instances of ball tampering in recent years and none have evoked such a massive penalty.  

The International Cricket Council had already handed out punishments and in my view that was enough.  

I'm hoping each player will lodge an appeal.   

A year out of the game for Warner and Smith and nine months for Cameron Bancroft is beyond unreasonable when you consider the ICC's penalty was much more lenient for all involved.  

The cavalier attitude Smith displayed at the press conference when he confirmed the ball tampering has been replaced with real contrition.   

It's time we all showed some forgiveness and a sense of perspective on the matter.  

Related Items

Show More
cricket cricket scandal editors picks fraser coast opinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bike owner detains alleged thief till police arrive

Bike owner detains alleged thief till police arrive

Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly stole, and crashed, a dirt bike in the early hours of this morning at Woodgate.

Is Keith Pitt under pressure?

Is Keith Pitt under pressure?

Politics LNP state office defends MP

  • 2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Every bunny mostly well behaved this Easter

Every bunny mostly well behaved this Easter

News Surf, sand, rain and roads around Easter

  • 2nd Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Cow dies after crash with four-wheel drive

Cow dies after crash with four-wheel drive

News Car severely damaged in incident

Local Partners