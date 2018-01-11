Menu
Our region's most popular baby names revealed

THE WENDT FAMILY: Emma, Harrison, Gracie, Lee and baby Zailey. Mike Knott BUN100118NAMES2
Crystal Jones
by

WHAT'S in a name?

Shakespeare's famous question remarks that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, and while there are no Roses on the Wide Bay's most popular baby names of 2017, there are some pretty sweet monikers.

And with a distinctly royal tone, Wide Bay parents have made Charlotte and William the top baby names of 2017.

Bundaberg mum Jade Humby said she and husband Thomas chose the elegant name Charlotte Grace for their first bub.

"It's just a name we both like,” she said.

"We didn't realise it was a popular name when we chose it.”

Mrs Humby said her husband wanted to wait until their child's birth to find out if they were having a boy or girl, so it wasn't until little Charlotte was born that their final naming decision was made.

"There were a couple of names we were tossing up,” Mrs Humby said.

POPULAR NAME: Jade Humby with her baby named Charlotte. Mike Knott BUN100118NAMES1

"It was definitely a challenge but my husband wanted to wait and I'm glad we did.

"As soon as we saw her we knew.”

Bundy dad Leo Wendt, on the other hand, knew what he wanted his little girl to be named all the way back in high school and chose a name with a difference.

Emma Wendt said her husband had dreamed up the unusual name Zailey years ago.

"My husband thought of the name in high school, that if he ever had a daughter that's what he'd name her,” she said.

"I had two children already and the only names I'd ever liked were Harrison and Gracie and I had a Harrison and Gracie.”

The mum said being an identical twin with her sister Amy, and having fairly popular names, she wanted something different for her youngest daughter.

"I wanted something unique that was just hers but that wasn't too different,” she said.

"It wasn't too different, but it's different enough.”

Most popular

Girls

1. Charlotte

2. Ava

3. Olivia

4. Harper

5. Ella

6. Mia

7. Layla

8. Ruby

9. Abigail

10. Matilda

11. Willow

12. Isla

Boys

1. William

2. Noah

3. Hunter

4. Harrison

5. Oliver

6. Lucas

7. Riley

8. James

9. Hudson

10. Mason

11. Elijah

Lists are intended as top 10 lists but have more than 10 names listed because some were tied for popularity.

