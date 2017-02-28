30°
News

Our reef gets taken to the nation

Emma Reid
| 28th Feb 2017 2:54 PM
CORAL BLEACHING: Peter Gash has concerns about coral bleaching caused by global warming and climate change.
CORAL BLEACHING: Peter Gash has concerns about coral bleaching caused by global warming and climate change. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE oceans off Bundy made national headlines this week with a team of scientists investigating climate change and coral bleaching in the waters off Lady Elliot Island.

This week's Australian Story on ABC focused on coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef, including the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, the inaugural director of the Global Change Institute at the University of Queensland, studied climate change and the effects it had on the reef.

But it's not just the coral reefs that are suffering due to climate change, according Prof Hoegh-Guldberg - our turtles are being affected too.

"During the summer period the females are coming up and laying eggs,” Prof Hoegh-Guldberg said.

"The great issue with climate change is the fact the sand will get warmer and we know as a result of that they tend to get more females.

"With the sex ratio will skew to a lot more females.”

He said that would leave long-term problems in the population and a drop in turtle numbers,

The message behind the segment was to get the world to save the worlds reefs in a program called 50 reefs.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort managing director Peter Gash was involved in the program and said he believed that now was the time to act to stop the threat to the Great Barrier Reef.

"Coral bleaching is predominately caused by warming ocean waters as a direct result of climate change and global warming,” Mr Gash said.

"Some corals are more resilient to the increased water temperatures than others.”

The Great Barrier Reef stretches over 2300km and the northern portion, in warmer waters, has suffered more damage in last year's recent bleaching event than our Southern Great Barrier Reef.

He said our reef lives in cooler waters, and had experienced little bleaching that he was aware of so far this year.

"However it should not be assumed that this good fortune will continue forever,” he said.

"We all need to clearly understand the whole Great Barrier Reef is under threat from this man-made problem, climate change.”

Mr Gash said there was hope and we could all take action to reduce our carbon footprint wherever possible, as they do on Lady Elliot Island.

"We have reduced our fuel burn by almost 90% in the last eight years and are now running almost entirely on solar power in a hybrid battery, generator power station,” he said.

"This is a small scale example of what we should all be doing on the mainland.”

The episode of Australian Story can be watched on ABC's iView.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg coral bleaching great barrier reef lady elliot island

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

'Humiliated': Unconscious woman wheeled outside hospital

CLAIMS a doctor and nurse wheeled a patient out onto the footpath and left her there as "humiliation” are being investigated by Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg man, 68, facing child porn charges

A man will face child porn charges in court.

Man was identified in investigation

How phone calls led to 83 Bundaberg arrests, 227 charges

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

Annual report reveals crime situation

Solar switch: 'We had to make a change'

MAGIC NUMBERS: North Isis cane grower John Russo watches the meter on his solar power system.

Sustainable electricity source a load off farmer's back

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

...with some fresh paint for the $5000 prize

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE!

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If ... $175,000

2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $319,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $269,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 Offers Above...

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!