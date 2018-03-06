Our nippers haul in the medals

THEY might have had a team of only 13 competitors, but that didn't stop the Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club members from securing gold at the weekend's 2018 Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships at Alexandra Headland.

More than 1800 junior surf lifesavers representing 58 surf lifesaving clubs across Queensland competed in the close three-day competition across age groups from under 11 to under 15.

The club had one of its most successful Youth State Championships in a number of years, bringing home one gold medal and two bronze, with two top six places and another two top 10 places achieved by their nippers.

The club placed 22nd overall and seventh in the overall handicapped club points which recognises how much members have improved from last year's State Championships.

It was the under 11 age group that shone brightest for the Elliott Heads SLSC, with first-season nipper Isaac Barrett winning the club's only individual gold medal in the Male Beach Sprint, before backing up a short time later to grab a close fifth in the Male Beach Flags.

Not to be outdone, club-mate Kobi Holden, with a massive workload of events over the three days of competition, claimed an individual bronze medal in the Under 11 Male Surf Race.

This came after teaming up with Taj Wilson to grab the bronze medal in the Under 11 Male Board Rescue the day before.

Holden also finished a close eighth in the final of the Under 11 Ironman.

The under 11 boys also qualified through to the finals of both the Under 11 Male Beach Relay and Cameron Relay events, with the combination of Holden, Barrett, Wilson and Joshua Lamont claiming fifth in the Beach Relay and 12th in the Cameron Relay Finals.

Baylee Holden, older sister of Kobi and competing in her last Youth State Championships, also performed extremely well.

She took sixth place in the Under 15 Female 2km Beach Run Final.

She also swam well to make the final of the Female Surf Race as well as the Ironwoman and Beach Flags semi-finals.

Caiden Everingham continued the good performance when he placed eighth in the Under 12 Male 1km Beach Run.

Under 11s Georgie Stephenson, Joshua Lamont, Rohan McDonald and under 13s Bonnie Stephenson also ran in finals of their respective age groups' 1km beach runs.

Baylee Holden now continues training for the 2018 Australian Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships, held at Scarborough Beach, in Western Australia, on April 14 and 15.