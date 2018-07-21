Our new bailiff arrives in town

NEW FACE: Katrina Urry is the new Bundaberg bailiff and is humbled to be in the position.

NEW FACE: Katrina Urry is the new Bundaberg bailiff and is humbled to be in the position. TAHLIA STEHBENS

UPHOLDING justice is an important part of any community, and the Bundaberg court house has a fresh yet experienced face in the room.

Katrina Urry recently replaced long-standing bailiff John Hyland and, although relatively new to the courtroom, has a wealth of knowledge of what's required of the position.

The bailiff is responsible for the jurors and relays any documents for the judge, but also has the responsibility of serving documents and warrants of seisure and sale.

"I just love being in amongst the atmosphere, I just love the work,” Mrs Urry said.

"I've done relief a couple of times and I really loved it, and that's why I wanted to be bailiff.

"I love the fact I get the chance to honour the judges.”

Mrs Urry began her own debt collecting business 12 years ago after she realised there were no collection agencies in Bundaberg. "I used to have a mortgage broking business and I had a few clients who's loans had fallen over due to the debtors they'd had in their business,” she said.

"I just said, 'give me the list, I'll ring them,' and I got their money back, and then someone else asked me to ring people for them, and I did, and so I got my licence and I never thought that I'd still be going today.”

Mrs Urry serves documents and the like in her day-to-day job and said it had been great experience for the bailiff's role in court assisting the judge.

"I just love being in there and being able to help when needed,” she said.

"You can see the struggle they go through in the decisions they've got to make, so it's just nice to try and make their job a little bit easier.”

From a one-woman debt collection service to process serving the broader Bundaberg and Wide Bay area with a team of five, the new bailiff said she owes a lot to the former bailiff's mentorship.

"You have to be a closed book, and John Hyland taught me that,” she said.

"You have to learn to be a diffuser, not to enhance the situation, and he's definitely taught us a lot about what respect really is in the community as well, because he's highly regarded.

"I've had people slam doors in my face because they see me and say, 'I know the bailiff, you are not the bailiff,' and they just shut the door.”

The new bailiff said it was John's personality that made him so well-liked.

"He was courteous and showed no differentiation with anybody,” she said.

"I don't think I've ever heard him speak a bad word about anybody at all.

"We all make mistakes, and that's what John always said, 'don't ever think you know their story, because you don't'.”