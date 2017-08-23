27°
Our most wanted suburbs

Hayley Nissen
23rd Aug 2017
HOT PROPERTY: Branyan is our most desirable spot.
HOT PROPERTY: Branyan is our most desirable spot.

WRAPPING around the banks of the Burnett River is Bundaberg's most desirable place to live.

At least that's according to data released by CoreLogic, which ranks the suburb of Branyan as the most consistent for property values, with a median rise of 15.4% in the past 12 months and 19.1% over the past five years.

The median price of a house in the riverside locale is $399,000, with a whopping 52 homes sold in the area in the last year.

However, the beachside suburb of Bargara might be the one to watch. It eclipsed the rest of the pack, recording 142 house and 47 unit sales over the 12-month period.

A reason for this growth could be attributed to value for money for investors. The median house price growth in the past five years sat at 6.3%, yet the past 12 months recorded negative growth of -3.3%.

A median price for a home in Bargara will set you back about $371,000, while Branyan is the third most expensive suburb, trailing behind Ashfield on $436,250 and Gooburrum on $409,750.

One area to see a marked improvement in the past year is the recovering suburb of Bundaberg North. Devastated by the 2013 flood, unit sales in the area in the past five years plummeted to -21.9% but in the last year it has crawled its way back to positive territory with an 8.8% growth in the median price.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said after experiencing one of the mildest winters on record, it was little wonder southerners were looking for a piece of Bundaberg to call home.

 

RECOVERING: Bundaberg North is showing signs of growth after 2013 floods.
RECOVERING: Bundaberg North is showing signs of growth after 2013 floods. Mike Knott BUN030213CUP4

 

"Pristine coastal outlooks, sparkling riverside locations, the patchwork of our agricultural sectors dissolving into the majestic hills of our hinterland - it is an artist's masterpiece at our fingertips," he said.

"The fact that we are less than four hours by road and less than an hour by air to Brisbane ensures our ease of connectivity to major centres.

"The Bundaberg region is the economic hub of the Wide Bay and within the last 18 months the level of investment in our region in both commercial and residential property speaks volumes for the opportunities and the lifestyle on offer."

bundaberg property suburbs

