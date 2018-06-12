Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The multi-level structure.
The multi-level structure. www.cbdrealty.com.au
Property

Our most iconic building up for sale for millions

Emma Reid
by
12th Jun 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RARE opportunity has emerged to own an iconic piece of Bundaberg history as a central building has hit the market for the first time in 28 years.

The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.

It is owned by businessman John Santalucia, who purchased it in 1990 for $1.3million.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The standout feature of the building is the giant painting of a pod of three humpback whales which was painted in September 1990 by American artist Robert Wyland.

The painting gives the building its nickname and locals refer to it affectionately as The Whaling Wall.

WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.
WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million. www.cbdrealty.com.au

Now some three decades later, the Bundaberg CBD is set to undergo another revitalisation with the Bundaberg Regional Council looking at a transformative project.

The council is looking at a $30 million investment (funded with the State and Federal Governments) that would create new life in the area.

The six-storey office tower, located at 142 Bourbong St, is in the busiest block and on the best side of the street.

WORK OF ART: Bundaberg's Whaling Wall was painted in September 1990 by American artist Wyland. Photo Picture Bundaberg - Bundaberg Regional Library.
WORK OF ART: Bundaberg's Whaling Wall was painted in September 1990 by American artist Wyland. Photo Picture Bundaberg - Bundaberg Regional Library. Picture Bundaberg - Bundaberg Re

Inside the entrance is an arcade with speciality stores all the way through.

Behind this building are two large vacant lots that provide the parking for the building's tenants and this is included in the sale.

It's listed with CBD Realty which stated many people had tried to purchase this building over the years to no avail.

WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.
WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million. www.cbdrealty.com.au

"Now is your chance to buy an iconic piece of Bundaberg right in the centre of the city,” the advertisement reads.

"Be it to refurbish and rent out or re-develop, this site is one of the best pieces of commercial real estate in Bundaberg.”

bundaberg john santalucia million dollar property real estate whale wall
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

    News TURTLES, students, road users and pathology patients were the big winners as Bundaberg’s state budget allocation was revealed this morning.

    PHOTOS: Popular fashions of the 1940s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Popular fashions of the 1940s

    Offbeat When jackets, sandals and natural fabrics ruled

    • 12th Jun 2018 4:08 PM
    'It's going to be crushing': Business braces for CBD revamp

    premium_icon 'It's going to be crushing': Business braces for CBD revamp

    News Delay to CBD Revitalisation Project relieves business owner

    HEART OF GOLD: Tributes flow for Bundaberg crash victim

    premium_icon HEART OF GOLD: Tributes flow for Bundaberg crash victim

    News A 50-year-old mother was killed in the horror crash at Torbanlea.

    Local Partners