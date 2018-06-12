Our most iconic building up for sale for millions

A RARE opportunity has emerged to own an iconic piece of Bundaberg history as a central building has hit the market for the first time in 28 years.

The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.

It is owned by businessman John Santalucia, who purchased it in 1990 for $1.3million.

The standout feature of the building is the giant painting of a pod of three humpback whales which was painted in September 1990 by American artist Robert Wyland.

The painting gives the building its nickname and locals refer to it affectionately as The Whaling Wall.

WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million. www.cbdrealty.com.au

Now some three decades later, the Bundaberg CBD is set to undergo another revitalisation with the Bundaberg Regional Council looking at a transformative project.

The council is looking at a $30 million investment (funded with the State and Federal Governments) that would create new life in the area.

The six-storey office tower, located at 142 Bourbong St, is in the busiest block and on the best side of the street.

WORK OF ART: Bundaberg's Whaling Wall was painted in September 1990 by American artist Wyland.

Inside the entrance is an arcade with speciality stores all the way through.

Behind this building are two large vacant lots that provide the parking for the building's tenants and this is included in the sale.

It's listed with CBD Realty which stated many people had tried to purchase this building over the years to no avail.

"Now is your chance to buy an iconic piece of Bundaberg right in the centre of the city,” the advertisement reads.

"Be it to refurbish and rent out or re-develop, this site is one of the best pieces of commercial real estate in Bundaberg.”