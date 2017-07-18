Our molasses helps distil spicy new rum

BURNETT molasses is being shipped north to make a rival to Bundaberg's world famous rum.

After months of work, Warren and Caitie Brewer are selling Capricorn Spiced Rum from their Rockhampton Saleyards Distillery.

With six major partners in the distillery, the pair have joined with Sydney based friend and co-owner Andy Leonard to create unique Central Queensland liquors.

"The rum is a spiced rum that is made with Central Queensland molasses from down around the Burnett area,” Mr Leonard said.

"It's aged five months in a mix of European and American oak and then spiced with all natural spices.

"It tastes absolutely amazing, completely different to a lot of other spiced rums because there is no sugar added.”

While there is a big focus on distributing the rum locally, Warren and Andy have focused on expanding their business label down south and taking on Bundaberg Rum for a place in the market.