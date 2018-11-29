Our Mal should have been higher in the countdown

Australia Head Coach Mal Meninga watches play during the Four Nations rugby league match Scotland versus Australia at the KC Lightstream Stadium, Hull, England, Friday Oct. 28, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

Australia Head Coach Mal Meninga watches play during the Four Nations rugby league match Scotland versus Australia at the KC Lightstream Stadium, Hull, England, Friday Oct. 28, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP) Dave Howarth

THE number 13, depending on your view, can be a lucky one or unlucky.

Bundy's Mal Meninga took that spot in the top 100 countdown of Queensland's greatest sportspeople the NewsMail has been doing in conjunction with the Courier-Mail.

But in my view he shouldn't have been in yesterday's paper, Meninga should have been in the final 10, which is in today's paper.

Meninga's achievements deserved higher recognition.

He epitomised what the list was all about by dominating on the international stage, bleeding true Maroons spirit and winning with club for both Canberra and Souths in Brisbane.

Meninga is the only player to play in four tours for Australia and was the only one to captain the side twice.

He also scored the most points for Australia before Johnathan Thurston surpassed him.

His feats in State of Origin are also on par or better than those voted ahead of him in the list - Arthur Beetson was 11.

This doesn't include his record as coach, which included eight series wins in a row for Queensland.

He's now doing similar feats with Australia as coach after guiding them to last year's World Cup.

Just five years ago the Courier-Mail released a top 50 list of its greatest Queensland sportspeople with Meninga on the list in eighth.

How in the world in five years, when Meninga has achieved so much, has the great Immortal gone down the list astonishes me. He is one of the greatest exports to not only come from Bundaberg but from this great state.