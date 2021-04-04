Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli welcomed Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli on April 1. Picture: Instagram
Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli welcomed Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli on April 1. Picture: Instagram
News

’Our little survivor’: Bondi Vet welcomes Easter miracle

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
4th Apr 2021 6:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane's Bondi Vet Alex Hynes and her partner Gerardo Poli have announced that they have been "blessed with an Easter miracle" after the early arrival of their baby girl.

The Wellington Point couple welcomed their "little survivor" Lorelai Rey Hynes Poli who was born six weeks premature on April 1 weighing 2.1kg.

"I held onto you as long as I could but the time came for you today to keep fighting this battle earthside," Dr Hynes told followers on Instagram.


"Now I'm beside you to hold your tiny hand every step of the way and give you all the strength and love I have. Your Daddy is already crazy in love with you bubba. Keep fighting."

Dr Hynes, 43, and Dr Poli, 37, who are both directors at Brisbane's Animal Emergency Service, said Lorelai was recovering well in the neonatal ward at the Mater Mothers' Hospital.

"It has been a rough ride for Alex and Lorelai and we are so grateful to have her safely delivered," Dr Poli wrote.

In October, the couple announced to their combined 330,000 followers that they were expecting a baby in May following IVF treatment.

Originally published as 'Our little survivor': Bondi Vet welcomes Easter miracle

More Stories

alex hynes editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Two people local police would like to speak to

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Two people local police would like to speak to

        Crime Bundaberg police have released CCTV images of people that may be able to help with their investigations.

        STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Premium Content STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Crime Do you have information that can help police with their investigations?

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News Queensland has recorded one new case in quarantine

        WILD WEATHER: What you need to know about today’s forecast

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: What you need to know about today’s forecast

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Bundaberg and...