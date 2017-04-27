Our land sale growth among best in the country

LAND SALE: 18 Heritage Dr, Childers is one of 26 parcels of land the Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to auction off.

THE Wide Bay-Burnett region has another feather in its cap after being named among the best in the country for land sale growth.

It has also been named the region with the second-highest growth in the state, and one of only three regions in Queensland to have moved forward.

A report released by the Housing Industry Association (HIA) lists the region as having the fourth highest rate of growth for land sales.

Our region sits behind West Moreton (Queensland), Southern (Tasmania), Central (Western Australia) and in front of Barwon (Victoria) which comes in at fifth.

The growth is based off comparing land sale rates in the six months to December 2015, with the six months to 2016.

The Wide Bay-Burnett clocked up a 13.1% increase in land sales.

HIA senior economist Shane Garrett said out of 10 Queensland regions, only three recorded growth, while the others experienced decline.

"The Wide Bay-Burnett region is the third cheapest for land costs, as measured by the median lot price transacted in the final quarter of 2016," Mr Garrett said.

He said the news could be a precursor to even more economic growth.

"It's good news in terms of the fact land sales are moving up," Mr Garrett said.

"It's pretty positive news."

Mr Garrett said healthy land sales often came with a strong link to future residential building activity.

The median price of lots traded in Wide Bay-Burnett during the December 2016 quarter was $152,500 - an increase of 5.2 per cent on the same period last year.

During that quarter, 328 lot sales were estimated to have taken place.