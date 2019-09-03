OUR KART CHAMPS: Bundy lands double success at the nationals

Bundaberg's Ky Burke and Troy Loeskow celebrate winning the national titles in the Cadet 9 and KZ2 class at the final round of the Australian Karting Championship in Melbourne.

Bundaberg's Ky Burke and Troy Loeskow celebrate winning the national titles in the Cadet 9 and KZ2 class at the final round of the Australian Karting Championship in Melbourne.

MOTORSPORT: The pain and suffering over the past few years was worth it last Sunday for Bundy’s Troy Loeskow.

The 23-year-old became a two-time national champion after claiming the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship in Melbourne.

Loeskow survived a weekend of drama to claim the crown after thinking at times it wasn’t going to go his way.

He started the final round with a six-point lead over Jason Faint and started the weekend on the wrong note after failing to finish the first heat.

Thinking his title hopes might be dashed, Loeskow responded by storming to second in heat two as his rival, Faint, had a did not finish on his own.

Loeskow then finished ninth and fifth in the final two heats to set up a strong lead, heading into the final race.

He secured the title with third.

“There was a lot of relief,” Loeskow said after he crossed the line to claim the title.

“We worked our backsides off so it was a good reward.

“To finish on a high in the final race was a bonus.”

Loeskow admitted at times he didn’t think the championship would end up in a win.

But said coming into the round with belief he had the best kart gave him confidence he could do it.

“Midway through the Emerald (last round) I had everything covered until the engine failure so I did worry,” he said.

“But we’ve been at the top of our game all season.

“I came into Todd Road saying we’ve been the fastest at every round so it should continue.”

And it did to make Loeskow one of the best karters not only this year but for the past few years.

He is now a two-time national champion after winning the KF2 class in 2014.

“There was lots of smiles on everyone's faces heading into the final race,” he said.

“We definitely had a lot more comfort than previous years.”

Loeskow wasn’t alone in championship winners from Bundy with fellow Bundaberg Kart Club member Ky Burke joining him as a national champion.

Burke claimed the Cadet 9 title after finishing second in the final round at Melbourne.

His points scored over the weekend were enough to beat James Anagnostiadis.

Burke showed maturity beyond his years to maintain consistent results over the weekend to win his first title.

He finished first, second, third and fourth in his four heats before finishing second in the final.

“I was really happy for the team, my mum and dad and my brother after all the hard work they’ve done,” he said.

“I was more consistent than them (other karters).”

But Burke might have some explaining to do to his parents.

His team told Burke that all he needed to do was finish to claim the title and not to get involved in a battle.

Burke didn’t listen.

“I tried to win the round,” he said.

Burke won green and gold plates (pictured) for the win but won’t get to put them on his kart for too long.

The junior will move up to the Cadet 12 class in the next few weeks with the team selling his kart and purchasing a new one to continue his racing.

He will compete at the state titles soon in his final Cadet 9 race.

“We’re going to Cooloola for a shake down in two weeks before heading back there for the state titles,” Burke said.

“After that I’m moving to Cadet 12 and competing on the Gold Coast in the Race of Stars.”

The team wanted to thank its sponsors and Mick Gollan for helping them to the win.

For Loeskow, he said it was a cool moment for Bundy.

“It’s awesome having Bundy winning a third of the titles,” he said.

“We’re a small club punching above its weight.”