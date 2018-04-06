Our Jack of hearts: Mayor tops people's poll

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is a popular man.

When the NewsMail asked readers to name their most influential local, 28 per cent of 118 voters gave him the nod, putting him in the top spot.

The poll came after the NewsMail ran its 50 Most Influential People in Bundaberg lift-out, which listed the region's movers and shakers.

Cr Dempsey ranked number two in the NewsMail publication, only behind Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean.

Lady Musgrave Experience owner-operator Brett Lakey was the second pick in our online people's choice poll. He ranked 49 in our list.