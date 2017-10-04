'Our house was a moat': Thabeban residents upset

TRAPPED: Wyllie St resident Kirsten Ford took this photo during Monday's wild weather rain event.

FLOODWATER has ripped through Wyllie St homes leaving residents with a massive clean-up bill.

Many are blaming the construction of the new $12.6m fire and ambulance station at the western end of the street for making the dire situation worse.

They say during previous rain events water would stick to the western end of the street, where the new station is.

Kirsten Ford had knee-deep floodwater rush through her home and was powerless to stop it.

"Our house was a moat,” she said.

"Our sewerage tank was bubbling, we couldn't flush the toilet.

"We never had this issue until the new fire and ambulance building was put there.”

Wyllie St resident Stacey Tindel arrived home from a cruise on Monday and could only watch on as water inundated her home, significantly damaging her timber furniture.

"This is difficult to deal with,” she said, fighting back tears.

"Once the water breached the front and back door - the whole house was gone.

"It's put my life on hold.”

Lianne Killick said more needs to be done to mitigate flash flooding on Wyllie St.

"There is nowhere for the water to go,” she said.

Frustrated and emotional residents surveyed the damage of their homes and confronted Bundaberg councillor Ross Sommerfeld, who inspected the street yesterday morning.

Cr Sommerfeld said residents were adamant the new ambulance and fire station exacerbated the rush of water down Wyllie St.

"There's probably a couple of other factors as well but I'm not going to dispute what they're saying,” he said.

"There has to be permanent solution, not a band-aid solution.

"This is people's houses and their livelihoods.”

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said the state was working with Bundaberg Regional Council to upgrade existing stormwater infrastructure outside the station by the end of the year.

"Local QFES were aware of flooding but have found no flooding at the site,” Ms Donaldson said.

"We had record breaking falls and any drainage system would struggle with this amount of rain.”

Ms Donaldson said the rear retention basin at the site was at 90% capacity, capturing run-off from the rear of the property and neighbouring properties.

The two front retentions basin were at 50% capacity, capturing the QAS and QFES run-off.

"When officers attended the site they found 100mm over both Wilmington and Wylie Sts,” Ms Donaldson said.