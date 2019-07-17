Our hero firefighters recognised for their service

FIREYS HONOURED: Assistant Commissioner North Coast Region Gary McCormack, Senior Firefighter and medal recipient Mark St Ledger and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford.

FIREYS HONOURED: Assistant Commissioner North Coast Region Gary McCormack, Senior Firefighter and medal recipient Mark St Ledger and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford. Geordi Offord

THEY fight on the frontline of fire and are first responders to horrific crashes and yesterday some of our fireys were honoured with medals for their services.

Senior Firefighter Mark St Ledger has been a firefighter for 27 years, following in the footsteps of his father.

He was one of three recipients of the 1st Clasp to National Medal.

"It's an honour and a privilege, I've been an officer since 1998, it's a good career and job, and it's a great bunch of people I work with,” he said.

"I started as an auxiliary in Bundaberg in 1992 and became a permanent firefighter in September 1998.

"My father was a firefighter and seeing what he did I always wanted to follow in his footsteps, as young boys do and it's very rewarding.”

Eight Rural Fire Brigades from the area were also given new trucks including Calavos, Wallaville, Moore Park and South Kolan.

Assistant Commissioner QFES North Coast Region Gary McCormack said the new vehicles would continue to increase capabilities heading into fire season.

"The new appliances bring new technology with them,” he said.

"The lifespan of an appliance is usually 15 to 20 years, these vehicles are replacing older technology and we've now got high pressure pumps, improved suspension and a whole range of improvements for the very worthy volunteers to help them protect their community with increased capability.”

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford was in Bundaberg to present our local heroes with their medals.

He said the new vehicles have come in a timely manner for the Bundaberg region.

"In the last couple of years we've had record numbers of trucks coming into the Rural Fire Service,” he said.

"If we can replace around 50 to 60 of our rural fleet every year we can keep our fleet in the age bracket we need to have it.”