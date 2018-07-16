OUR GOLDEN GIRLS: Bundy Bears win gold

ALL SMILES: Bundy Bears Ruby Gardner, Georgia Herbener, Tyra Bing, Indigo Jenkins, Summer Woods, Ashanti Bryer and Jasmin Bentley show off their bling.

BASKETBALL: "We're all friends, we're all committed to each other.”

Bundaberg Bear Tyra Bing and her teammates certainly know the definition of playing as a team.

The side recently took out the under-14 girls state title in division 3 in Brisbane, beating every team they encountered.

The Bears won five pool games, to top the group, before beating Townsville (50-34) in the semi and Toowoomba (58-27) in the final to claim the title.

Impressively, the side won all but two games by more than 20 points with all eight players used in the event scoring at least 10 points in the tournament.

The Bears were also made up of seven players from Bundaberg and two from Hervey Bay with Mia Jordan and Caitlin Smith travelling every weekend to train with the team.

"We worked very well as a team,” Georgia Herbener said.

"Our hardest game was against Gold Coast, which we ended up winning by six points.”

The Gold Coast game was the closest the side came to losing as the Bears dominated the final after being behind at quarter time.

The side scored 54 of the final 71 points against Toowoomba after being down at quarter time.

"As soon as the siren went, we were so happy,” Jasmin Bentley said.

"We didn't look at the score, we just knew we had to play our hardest.”

Bentley was one of the players of the tournament with the most points (156).

The Bear said that gave the side an advantage.

"Especially in the semis and final, I had up to three players on me,” she said.

"It led the guards to have no one on them. So they'd get free and just pass down the court.”

The win was made sweeter with most girls now moving to under-16 competition next year.

The U14 team will now prepare for the state titles next year.