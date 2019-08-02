Our focus on quality in fast-changing media landscape

QUALITY ASSURANCE: One of my key focuses, as editor of the NewsMail, is ensuring we deliver a quality product to our readers, both in print and online.

QUALITY ASSURANCE: One of my key focuses, as editor of the NewsMail, is ensuring we deliver a quality product to our readers, both in print and online. Max Fleet BUN161015NEWS15

IN A perfect world when you're on a good thing, it stays that way.

But this isn't a perfect world. Life changes.

The world of journalism has been transformed by the online revolution.

The arrival of social media platforms, such as Facebook, changed how we all do business, including media organisations.

(It's amazing that these platforms still remain unregulated, while traditional media organisations are subject - rightly so - to an array of laws and code of ethics ... but that's a conversation for a different day).

For newspapers, the changes that have occurred have impacted advertising revenues.

Today we've had to evolve our business model to provide the journalism our readers expect in a way that incorporates an audience paying for the content they consume.

One of my key focuses, as editor of the NewsMail, is ensuring we deliver a quality product to our readers, both in print and online.

On the back of extraordinary digital growth, our overall audience numbers have never been stronger.

Of course, there are other focuses in my role as well, such as making sure our region gets a fair go and keeping governments accountable.

It is in this context of a changing media landscape that Bundaberg Regional Council set up its Bundaberg Now "free news site”.

Some academics question the independence of such a "news site”.

My bosses rightly point out there are major costs involved for ratepayers.

I think everyone knows there's no such thing as a freebie.

It is for the mayor and his team of councillors, as the elected representatives, to determine if the costs associated with Bundaberg Now are a good investment.

It is they who have to face ratepayers on election day.

As editor of the NewsMail I'm not against competition.

I believe there is a space for the council to be sharing its achievements and everyday activities, particularly if it believes these are not being acknowledged well enough elsewhere.

But I also think the council should be openly telling everyone it is content produced by the tcouncil. People need to know it has potential to be slanted.

I also believe it is our independence at the NewsMail and our record of trust built over many decades that enables us to deliver for our readers in a way no one else can match, both in terms of quality and quantity.

My job and that of the newsroom is to keep delivering content readers want.

We will not stop in pushing for a better Bundaberg.