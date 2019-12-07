Our fire ban extended

A grassfire blazing at Norville today is a timely reminder to be cautious with the severe weather conditions.

The grassfire was contained by four crews who attended the blaze on McNeilly and Grange St after being called shortly after 2.30pm today.

Fireys acted quickly to blanket an area around Saltwater Creek with foam, bringing it under control and saving a property just metres from the flames.

Rural Fire Service Area Director Bruce Thompson said hot and windy conditions were making firefighting difficult and there’s no relief in sight.

“The fire level is at severe today and expected to stay tomorrow and then ease but it is not going to get too much better until we get rain.” Mr Thompson said.

“The fire ban has been extended to December 20, weather conditions are pretty cooked at the moment due to north-westerly winds and the moisture in the air being very low, together with the dry soil it makes fires or any fire that may start very difficult to contain and predict.

“We encourage people to think about their actions, if you are going to do any activities that may cause a spark make sure you have water on hand and be careful.

Meteorologist from the Bureau David Cook said a severe storm might form today but it is unlikely to bring any rain relief.

“We will also potentially see a few severe storms around today in an area about Bundaberg North through to Rockhampton.”

“Unfortunately, those storms won’t have much if any rain with them, they will mainly just be gusty if any severe storms do develop.”

Despite the fiery conditions, Mr Thompson said the fireworks at the Carols by Candlelight on December 13 was set to go ahead at this stage.

“There have been exemptions made for the Carols by Candlelight unless the conditions deteriorate, but we try to accommodate and work with who is conducting fireworks to mitigate the risk, we know it brings pleasure, but we also want to keep the community safe,” he said.

Regarding the council’s fireworks for New Years celebrations a council spokesman said decisions would be made soon.

“Given the current conditions and the fire ban in place this matter will be discussed by Council next week before a decision is made,” the spokesman said.

QAS Critical Care Paramedic Simon Edwards said with the hot weather it was important to stay hydrated to avoid heatstroke.

“We need to make sure we are always taking it as easy as possible, drinking lots and lots of water and taking breaks and between the hours of 11am and 3pm we really shouldn’t be doing too much work outside where possible,” Mr Edwards said.

“Signs and symptoms (of heatstroke) within yourself can be feeling quite faint, feeling flushed and even just feeling dizzy and not being aware of where you are.

“We also have to be aware of the older population and our children and always watch them, they may not notice these signs as quickly as we do.”