Our farmers dodge Debbie

RECOVERING: Cane damaged by the recent winds and rain is starting to stand up again at Allan Dingles farm.

LAST week was a tough one for Adam Robertson.

Away from Bundaberg, he was "anxiously watching the radar".

His fears for Robertson Flower Farm were realised.

"We've had quite a bit of damage," he said.

"It's the most water we've seen moving around here in a long time."

The rain came down so hard on Thursday it perforated the leaves of the sunflowers, which drivers on Bargara Rd may have spotted looking dejected.

SEEN BETTER DAYS: Sunflowers at the Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd didn't survive lashings of rain brought on by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Eliza Goetze

"It's like hail has done it - but that was just the rain," Mr Robertson said.

"It came down so fast - we had 93mm in about an hour.

"It has washed a lot of crop away, it's quite bad."

For the Robertson family there isn't much to do but get back to work.

They will resume their weekly planting most likely on Thursday, and doing what they can with the paddocks that have so far dried out.

Their popular Fridays Flower Hit will be delayed by a couple of weeks to around the last week of this month, Mr Robertson said.

"We just have to wait it out and carry on. We've been through it before.

"But it's not only us - the workforce is impacted as well, so between no crops and no workers, it's a bit stressful."

The rain has at least topped up irrigation stores.

"We usually have a wet January and February ... but you don't get to choose."

DIGGING IN: Bargara Berries' Michael Meiers with strawberry rows prepared with plastic.

FRUIT AND VEG GROWERS GET STUCK IN

GOOD drainage practices have seen many Bundaberg farmers begin to bounce back from the damage wreaked by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

While a local flower farm suffered in Thursday's deluge most fruit and vegetable growers are counting themselves lucky.

Debbie's biggest cost, it seems, is a delay in production.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said the group had no reports of full crop losses.

"We seem to have fared fairly well," Mrs Grima said.

"There have been some sweet potatoes dug out by hand because machinery is getting bogged - that's hard yakka, so well done to those who are getting in there and getting them out."

While strawberries are vulnerable to heavy rain, growers said the storm had left them relatively unscathed.

"Luckily (strawberry farmers) stagger their planting so even if they've lost some from a couple of weeks ago they won't have lost everything," Mrs Grima said.

DIGGING IN: Workers plant strawberries that will be sold at Bargara Berries as storm clouds loom last week.

Debbie and Michael Meiers, who grow strawberries under the name Ambrosia Plantation and sell them at their Bargara Berries shop, dug in with their Ruby Gem variety during last week's wet weather.

"The conditions were really quite good - we like overcast weather, though not necessarily torrential rain," Mrs Meiers said.

They would have liked to plant earlier but their runners are two weeks late arriving from Stanthorpe, where it has been raining heavily. "Unfortunately we're expecting it will make our crop a couple of weeks later in picking, so it may affect sales; we're not going to get that early money."

She said the property was well positioned for the water to drain quickly, and they had planned ahead for stormy weather.

"(Our rows are coated in) plastic, and in the middle rows we have a cover crop to stop erosion - it looks like lush green grass."

Ultimately the rain had been welcome, Mrs Grima said.

"A number of producers were down to very low water allocations and close to having them closed off; now those ground levels have come back up," she said.

She said the importance of measures farmers can take to protect the health of their soil had been a hot topic in the last five years.

"We promote the message: always have something in the ground because that holds the soil on your property, not on your neighbour's.

"A lot of growers are still coping with 2013 flood where they lost a lost of topsoil.

"This time the water has drained away very quickly.

"It's about building up the biology in the soil so it can cope with large quantities of rain, and the water can soak through."

Producers can log on to farmerdisastersupport.org.au for information about how to access support networks following the wild weather.