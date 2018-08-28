Our farmers battling big dry need continued support

IT'S GREAT to see the support that those who are drought affected are receiving, but with so many in need, more ongoing support will be needed for a longer time.

What has been raised/donated won't go very far among so many in need.

The serious aspect is that it doesn't rain money. Grain farmers have missed a complete crop and the associated cost of being ready to plant if rain had fallen. We can just imagine, well maybe, what it would be like if we missed a year's wages or pension. We'd need to draw on reserves or take out loans or depend on others for help.

But many producers are in debt to the limit after years of droughts, so can't borrow any more. Livestock owners have lost, or sold at disastrous prices their stock, and when rain and thus feed does become available again, they will need to repurchase breeding stock, if they can find any to start again.

It will still take a few years for them to get a worthwhile income to live on and try to reduce the accumulated debt. They well and truly deserve our support as these things are beyond their control.

Sincere thanks to those who have, and are supporting them.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba