Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Heart breaking decision for farmer
Letters to the Editor

Our farmers battling big dry need continued support

28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S GREAT to see the support that those who are drought affected are receiving, but with so many in need, more ongoing support will be needed for a longer time.

What has been raised/donated won't go very far among so many in need.

The serious aspect is that it doesn't rain money. Grain farmers have missed a complete crop and the associated cost of being ready to plant if rain had fallen. We can just imagine, well maybe, what it would be like if we missed a year's wages or pension. We'd need to draw on reserves or take out loans or depend on others for help.

drought

But many producers are in debt to the limit after years of droughts, so can't borrow any more. Livestock owners have lost, or sold at disastrous prices their stock, and when rain and thus feed does become available again, they will need to repurchase breeding stock, if they can find any to start again.

It will still take a few years for them to get a worthwhile income to live on and try to reduce the accumulated debt. They well and truly deserve our support as these things are beyond their control.

Sincere thanks to those who have, and are supporting them.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

Related Items

drought affected farmers queensland drought appeal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fatal weekend crash shortly before former team wins final

    premium_icon Fatal weekend crash shortly before former team wins final

    News THE Miriam Vale Magpies played with their heads in the game and the memory of former Magpies in their hearts on Sunday.

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    premium_icon Expert says Labor could now win Flynn

    Politics 'I would be very worried if I was the LNP candidate'

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Wide Bay's jobless level stuck in double digits

    premium_icon Wide Bay's jobless level stuck in double digits

    News New ABS figures show drop in unemployment rate

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    French memorial marks Bundy's sacred WWI ties

    premium_icon French memorial marks Bundy's sacred WWI ties

    Community Restored barn opens to display historic images

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners