Our dodgy NBN strikes at Bundy Bowl

NO PHONES: Gazzette and Darren Soppa are frustrated that their service is down during their busiest time for bookings leading up to the school holidays.

BUNDY Bowl and Leisure Complex has lost more than $6000 in earnings after a bungled NBN installation cut phones lines to the business.

It comes a few weeks after the NewsMail reported on a Bundaberg salon owner who also had her phone and NBN cut.

Bundy Bowls owner Peter McElligott was left dumbfounded after an NBN installation two weeks ago sent his business into a tailspin.

"They said everything would be the same but the moment the tech left we lost two phone lines,” Mr McElligott said.

"NBN says it shouldn't be disconnected and I said 'well it is'.”

Repeated calls to NBN and Telstra left Mr McElligott without a satisfactory answer.

"Your call goes to Mumbai and you're speaking to someone who can barely speak English who keeps repeating September 14 is our best connection date,” he said.

This left Bundy Bowl with one, intermittent phone line, which would cut in and out, causing chaos for the family-friendly venue.

Then on Saturday, Bundy Bowl's busiest day, that phone line died, leaving the business without internet and customers unable to use Eftpos or ATMs.

A frustrated Mr McElligott estimates the drama has cost his business more than $6000.

"We get group bookings, schools ring us before school holidays and we get Christmas bookings at this time of year,” he said.

"People think we're closed or not in business any more.”

Mr McElligott took to Facebook on Saturday to inform his customers Bundy Bowl was still open for business.

You can reach Bundy Bowl on 0413 581 899 or send a text and someone will return your call.

Despite the incident, Mr McElligott has not lost his sense of humour.

"I want to hire a plane and fly it across Bundaberg with the tag saying 'our phone doesn't work, but we're still open',” he said, laughing.