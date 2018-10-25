Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent. Kate McCormack
Environment

Our dam levels on the rise after storms

by Kate McCormack
25th Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

BOONDOOMA Dam levels are finally back up to over 40 per cent after months of drought brought levels down to as low as 33 per cent.

 

BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent for the first time since May.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are finally back up to over forty per cent for the first time since May. Kate McCormack

SunWater reports show the last time Boondooma Dam was at its current level of 41.3 per cent capacity was back in the beginning of May 2018.

 

BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are back up to 41.3 per cent.
BLOOMING BOONDOOMA: Dam levels are back up to 41.3 per cent. Kate McCormack

"SunWater was delighted to see recent healthy rainfall over the Boondooma Dam catchment which led to medium priority water allocations recommencing," a spokesperson for SunWater said.

The rain has been welcome news for tourism operators in the region.

Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park hosted more than 200 people for the annual Golden Lure fishing competition last weekend.

 

GOLDEN GREEN: The Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park is enjoying the fresh splash of green after all the rain they have recently received, just in time for last weekend's Golden Lure fishing competition.
GOLDEN GREEN: The Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park is enjoying the fresh splash of green after all the rain they have recently received, just in time for last weekend's Golden Lure fishing competition. Kate McCormack

"Both the dam and the caravan park really benefit from any rainfall we receive, so we were extremely grateful for the recent rainfall coming ahead of last weekend's competition," kiosk manager, Laeticia Smith said.

Whilst the Golden Lure weekend attracted a reasonable crowd, the dam's biggest fishing event is just around the corner with the annual Yellow Belly competition being held in mid February.

The last Yellow Belly fishing event saw over 1,000 entrants out on the water, and nearly 2,000 people staying at the caravan and camping park.

With any luck the dam's recent capacity growth will be a good indication of a fruitful fishing season ahead.

Related Items

dam levels drought editors picks rainfall
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it

    premium_icon Killer denies Bundy murder, admits he'd lie even if he did it...

    Crime "WE JUST want the words 'I'm sorry' to our family."; That was the plea murdered Bryan Hodgkinson's sister made at the conclusion of today's coronial inquest.

    PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    premium_icon PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    News A new case of parvovirus has seen impounded dogs returned to owners

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Bundy forecast 50mm rain brings relief from big temperatures

    Weather Bundy is set to get some rain early next week

    • 25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM
    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    Local Partners