Our Bundy boy Coen Hess is compared to the greats

LEAGUE: Is Bundaberg's Coen Hess on track to be one of the NRL greats of the game?

According to the statistics he is producing at the early stage of his career, Hess certainly is.

The NewsMail can reveal with the help of Fox Sports Statistics that the 110kg North Queensland Cowboys giant is scoring tries just as quickly as any league forward to have ever played the game.

This includes legendary tryscoring forwards Steve Menzies who has the most tries ever with 180 and other tryscoring league greats Frank Burge (146) and Bob McCarthy (119).

Hess with two tries last Thursday against the Melbourne Storm moved his tally to 21 tries from 39 games.

The 21-year-old when compared to the first 39 games of others really stacks up.

He is just three behind Menzies who had 24 after his first 39 and ahead of others who ended their career as a forward with over 100 tries.

This includes Burge (around 11), McCarthy (six) and Canberra's Jason Croker (14) who ended up with 120 in his career.

Finally, Hess is six behind current Cronulla Shark Luke Lewis who had 27. He currently is on 118 after 307 games.

The former The Waves junior is also on track on the local front to become the best leading scorer from the Rum City.

Current Australian coach and former Canberra Raider Mal Meninga holds that record with 74 tries from 166 games.

Hess might take more games to get to Meninga's feat but with age and his record in games on his side it looks to be a feat that is achievable.

The destructive nature of Hess' game poses a massive threat to the Penrith Panthers, which is the next opponent for the Cowboys on Thursday night.

His size advantage and link up play with Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan would be giving Panthers coach Anthony Griffin nightmares.

Hess is expected to be named for the Cowboys in the clash when the teams are announced later today.