Our best Bundaberg athletes in 2019
IT WAS another stellar year for Bundaberg athletes on the sporting scene.
Some won national titles and represented Australia at national level, while others represented other countries and had success, at Australia’s loss.
The NewsMail lists our top 10 Bundy athletes from the year.
10. Taryn Gollshewsky
The Commonwealth Games athlete won her first ever national open title in athletics this year, winning her pet event, the discus, in April.
She won despite being injured and also claimed second in the shot put at the same event.
Gollshewsky would later compete in the Oceania Games but miss out on the World Championships.
Her aim now is on next year’s Olympics and making it for the first time.
9. Kyle Laybutt
One of only two Bundy players to represent a country in rugby league this year.
Laybutt made three appearances for Papua New Guinea and was close to, if not in some instances, the best player against Great Britain in their final match.
His kicking game and his play was dominant against a team that featured NRL stars.
He also had a good season for Intrust Super Cup side Townsville Blackhawks, guiding them to the finals.
How he hasn’t got an NRL contract is a mystery.
8. Rheed McCracken
The wheelchair athlete won silver in the 100m in the T34 class at the World Para Athletic Championships to add to his legacy.
He has now won medals at three championships and will enter the Paralympics next year as one of the favourites for gold.
7. Matt Davis
The Moore Park Beach swimmer captained Australia to another win at the German Cup last month as he also set another world record.
This time he did it as part of a team in the 4x50m obstacle relay.
He is also the world record holder in the 100m rescue medley.
Next year will be a big year, with Davis trying to qualify for the Olympics in swimming.
6. Tate McDermott
The Bundaberg-born Queensland Red cemented his spot in the Super Rugby side and was one of the standouts as the team improved from last year.
He was also in contention for the Wallabies but didn’t make an appearance.
Expect big things from McDermott in 2020 as opportunities should come his way if his form continues.
5. Josh Brillante
Brillante won his second A-League championship with Sydney FC as the team stunned Perth Glory in the final. He was rewarded with Socceroos selection but didn’t end up playing.
This season he made the move to Melbourne City and has achieved his best start to an A-League season in goals and assists.
Hopefully next year a Socceroos appearance comes calling; he deserves it.
4. Rebecca Greiner
Bundaberg’s Greiner made 11 appearances for the Australian hockey team as she established herself as one of the stars of the future.
She helped Australia finish second in the Pro League as the Netherlands won in a shootout.
An injury late in the season ruled her out of other appearances but Greiner is on track to potentially play for Australia at the Olympics in Tokyo.
3. Mitch Langerak
Australia’s number two goalkeeper had a stellar year, making 35 appearances for Nagoya Grampus in Japan’s top league as he helped the side to 13th.
The former The Waves junior was also picked for every Socceroos squad bar two but wasn’t picked as Mat Ryan played.
His chances will come.
2. Felise Kaufusi
2019 was the year Kaufusi became a powerhouse forward and one of the best in the game.
He was the best for Queensland in the State of Origin series and was also one of the driving forces for the Melbourne Storm as it made another preliminary final.
A few years ago his spot at the Storm was unsure and he was miles away from Queensland selection.
Now, he is one of the leaders for both club and state.
He only missed Australian selection this year because of injury.
1. Ameliaranne Ekenasio
If you wanted the perfect year in sport, Bundy’s Ekenasio delivered it.
The former The Waves netballer won the World Cup with New Zealand before claiming the player of the year prize for the Silver Ferns.
She was also a New Zealand championship winner with the Central Pulse.
Not a bad effort from a player who left the game for almost a year to start a family with her husband.
At 28 and with the retirement of Maria Folau, Ekenasio is about to enter the prime part of her career. But her 2019 was the best from a Bundy athlete on the national and international stage.