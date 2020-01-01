Our best Bundaberg athletes in 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 20: Ameliaranne Ekenasio of New Zealand is challenged by Courtney Bruce of Australia during the 2019 Constellation Cup match between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns at Qudos Bank Arena on October 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 20: Ameliaranne Ekenasio of New Zealand is challenged by Courtney Bruce of Australia during the 2019 Constellation Cup match between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns at Qudos Bank Arena on October 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

IT WAS another stellar year for Bundaberg athletes on the sporting scene.

Some won national titles and represented Australia at national level, while others represented other countries and had success, at Australia’s loss.

The NewsMail lists our top 10 Bundy athletes from the year.

10. Taryn Gollshewsky

The Commonwealth Games athlete won her first ever national open title in athletics this year, winning her pet event, the discus, in April.

She won despite being injured and also claimed second in the shot put at the same event.

Gollshewsky would later compete in the Oceania Games but miss out on the World Championships.

Her aim now is on next year’s Olympics and making it for the first time.

Bundaberg athlete Taryn Gollshewsky.

9. Kyle Laybutt

One of only two Bundy players to represent a country in rugby league this year.

Laybutt made three appearances for Papua New Guinea and was close to, if not in some instances, the best player against Great Britain in their final match.

His kicking game and his play was dominant against a team that featured NRL stars.

He also had a good season for Intrust Super Cup side Townsville Blackhawks, guiding them to the finals.

How he hasn’t got an NRL contract is a mystery.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Laybutt of Papua New Guinea kicks a conversion during the Rugby League Test match between Fiji Bati and Papua New Guinea Kumuls at Orangetheory Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

8. Rheed McCracken

The wheelchair athlete won silver in the 100m in the T34 class at the World Para Athletic Championships to add to his legacy.

He has now won medals at three championships and will enter the Paralympics next year as one of the favourites for gold.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 10: Rheed McCracken of Australia looks on ahead of the first round of the 100m T34 on Day Four of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 10, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

7. Matt Davis

The Moore Park Beach swimmer captained Australia to another win at the German Cup last month as he also set another world record.

This time he did it as part of a team in the 4x50m obstacle relay.

He is also the world record holder in the 100m rescue medley.

Next year will be a big year, with Davis trying to qualify for the Olympics in swimming.

Henry Hirst, Kobi Holden, Matt Davis, Gabrielle Vaggs, Lana Grant, Rachel McDonald, Mollie Skerman, Kade Gaudie and in the front row, Rohan McDonald, Liam Vaughan and Caiden Everingham.

6. Tate McDermott

The Bundaberg-born Queensland Red cemented his spot in the Super Rugby side and was one of the standouts as the team improved from last year.

He was also in contention for the Wallabies but didn’t make an appearance.

Expect big things from McDermott in 2020 as opportunities should come his way if his form continues.

Queensland Reds player Tate McDermott during a coaching clinic at St Luke's Anglican School.

5. Josh Brillante

Brillante won his second A-League championship with Sydney FC as the team stunned Perth Glory in the final. He was rewarded with Socceroos selection but didn’t end up playing.

This season he made the move to Melbourne City and has achieved his best start to an A-League season in goals and assists.

Hopefully next year a Socceroos appearance comes calling; he deserves it.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 22: Josh Brillante of Melbourne City FC is challenged by Nicholas Sullivan of the Wanderers during the round 7 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City at Bankwest Stadium on November 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

4. Rebecca Greiner

Bundaberg’s Greiner made 11 appearances for the Australian hockey team as she established herself as one of the stars of the future.

She helped Australia finish second in the Pro League as the Netherlands won in a shootout.

An injury late in the season ruled her out of other appearances but Greiner is on track to potentially play for Australia at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Rebecca Greiner playing for Brisbane Blaze last week.

3. Mitch Langerak

Australia’s number two goalkeeper had a stellar year, making 35 appearances for Nagoya Grampus in Japan’s top league as he helped the side to 13th.

The former The Waves junior was also picked for every Socceroos squad bar two but wasn’t picked as Mat Ryan played.

His chances will come.

Socceroos V Brazil at the M.C.G., 13th June, Melbourne Australia. Australia's Mitch Langerak Picture: George Salpigtidis

2. Felise Kaufusi

2019 was the year Kaufusi became a powerhouse forward and one of the best in the game.

He was the best for Queensland in the State of Origin series and was also one of the driving forces for the Melbourne Storm as it made another preliminary final.

A few years ago his spot at the Storm was unsure and he was miles away from Queensland selection.

Now, he is one of the leaders for both club and state.

He only missed Australian selection this year because of injury.

Felise Kaufusi (Storm), NRL Magic Round launch, Fantauzzo Hotel, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

1. Ameliaranne Ekenasio

If you wanted the perfect year in sport, Bundy’s Ekenasio delivered it.

The former The Waves netballer won the World Cup with New Zealand before claiming the player of the year prize for the Silver Ferns.

She was also a New Zealand championship winner with the Central Pulse.

Not a bad effort from a player who left the game for almost a year to start a family with her husband.

At 28 and with the retirement of Maria Folau, Ekenasio is about to enter the prime part of her career. But her 2019 was the best from a Bundy athlete on the national and international stage.