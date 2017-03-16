Our beautiful region shown to 10 million global TV viewers

A HAWAIIAN man is seeking a home among the golden sun and beautiful beaches of our region and he's taking it internationally.

Agnes Water and 1770 is the prime location for his dream home and the television show House Hunters International is helping him find the perfect place.

FILMING: House Hunter International are busy filming in 1770. Three local homes will feature on the television show. Tim Lawry

The American program is where home hunters and their realtors check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real state in other countries.

The show first premiered in 2006 and is filmed and broadcast around the world.

The man has chosen a number of properties he is interested in and just like Goldie Locks and the Three Bears choosing the right one is going to be tough.

With a choice of breath-taking views and ocean frontage, a lodge which sleep 24 people or 16ha homestead it's going to be a tough decision for a Hawaiian man.

The first home is the 'iconic beach house' on Captain Cook Dr.

This home was purchased in the mid-sixties by Bundaberg's Jack Row and still remains in the family.

Mr Row's daughter Sue Row said it was extraordinary, but normal at the time, how the house came to be in her family.

"One night my father bought half the house at the pub - it was the East End Hotel here in Bundaberg - his local," she said.

"He paid about 120 pounds for it back then."

The house was divided in two and the Row family would often use it as a holiday house.

"It was the only place we would go for holidays," she said.

"The beautiful area and the beach right across the road."

Ms Row said after a big storm the house needed repairs and the owner of the other half of the house was not able to make repairs so sold his share to the family.

"The house is presently owned by myself and my two brothers who live out of town," she said.

Her mother Mavis Row was well know in the seaside community and Ms Row recalled the time the house appeared on the Midday Show with Ray Martin.

"It's quite a famous house and has quite a history," she said.

When she was told it would appear on the House Hunter International she was excited as she watches the show often.

"It's just damn good promotion for the whole area isn't it," she said.

The second was the Captains Lodge, Agnes Water, a 2ha property with seven bedrooms which could accommodate up to 24 people.

And the last but not least was the large homestead with ocean views on the main road into Agnes Water.

It's going to be a tough choice for the American.

But with beauty all around surely it can't be that tough, right?

PRDnationwide - Agnes Water real estate owner Tim Lawry said it was great to have the coastal towns shown to the world.

"This will reach about 10 million viewers and is great promotion of our region," he said.

"It's still shooting at the moment and the crew have been seeing the sights.

"They're enjoying their time here with attractions like the Larc and other local areas."

House Hunters International will appear on Nine Now.