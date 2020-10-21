Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes ipswich train delays
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

        DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

        News Burnett voters will get to see for themselves their local candidates in action.

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        FORECAST: When Bundy can finally expect to get some rain

        Premium Content FORECAST: When Bundy can finally expect to get some rain

        News There’s some hot, humid and wet weather on the way

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Happy customers eh? Region’s Canadian cafe wins big

        Premium Content Happy customers eh? Region’s Canadian cafe wins big

        News Known for their unique fusion of Canadian and Australian cuisine, the couple opened...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who is the best cosmetic injector in town?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is the best cosmetic injector in town?

        News Cast a vote in our poll

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM