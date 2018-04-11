OUCH: Bundy Cowboy Laybutt suffers serious injury

OUT: Kyle Laybutt will be out for some time.

BUNDABERG'S North Queensland Cowboy Kyle Laybutt could be on the sidelines for months after suffering a serious injury.

Laybutt tore his pectoral muscle while in action for Mackay in its loss to the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Intrust Super Cup on Saturday night.

Laybutt's father, Michael, confirmed the news last night and said Laybutt may need surgery.

A decision on that is expected to come in the next week.

If Laybutt does need surgery, he will be out of the game for three months.

The news is a blow to Laybutt's chances of adding to his two Cowboys appearances for the club, which he made last year.

Laybutt is also out of contract so he might be fighting for a new deal when he returns to action.