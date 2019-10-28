Otto sets sight on large goals

Bundaberg's Matt Otto with his gold medal after winning the open 100m title at the Queensland School Sports athletics titles.

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg’s Matt Otto hopes his recent success can put him in the right position for next year.

The 18-year-old, who attends Shalom College, won his second straight gold medal at the school sports athletics championships in Cairns last weekend, winning the 100m race in the 18-to19-years-old category.

Last year he won in the under-18.

His 10.92 seconds in the final was behind his personal best but good enough to win.

“I only made the decision back in August to compete, so it was a tight turnaround to get competition-ready,” he said.

“I only got some speed work and some competition runs in before I competed.

“There was plenty left in the tank, I wasn’t competition ready at all.”

Otto said he was two months into a campaign that would really kick into gear next year.

His focus is on qualifying for Australia to compete at the junior world championships in Nairobi.

“It was a good gauge to see where I am at, I’ve got a lot of work to do in the next five months,” he said.

“The goal is to win states again in early March, go to nationals and then come top four. If I get top four, I’ll go to the junior world championships.

“I’ve been top three in Australia past two years so I have a good shot.”

Otto said he wouldn’t have been able to do what he did without the help of his school Shalom College and his coaches as well.

High-performance sports co-ordinator at Shalom College, Peter Robinson, said Otto deserved his success.

“He’s a really dedicated, hard worker, hard trainer,” he said. His gold medal is what he deserves.”

Otto is expected to finish school in the next couple of weeks before focusing on next year.