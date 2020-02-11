Oscars’ massive in memoriam snub

Billie Eilish performed the Beatles classic Yesterday during the In memoriam segment at the Academy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

90210 icon Luke Perry, Disney star Cameron Boyce and comedian Tim Conway were left out of the "in memoriam" segment at the Academy Awards.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that the annual montage, which highlights notable deaths in the film community over the past year, did not include Perry.

Perry, star of Beverly Hills, 90210, died in early 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry was a glaring omission from the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment. Picture: Supplied

The segment did include the recent notable deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, and Kirk Douglas, who passed away last week, as Billie Eilish covered The Beatles' song Yesterday. But Perry, who was best known for his show Beverly Hills 90210 but also appeared in movies like The Fifth Element, was nowhere to be found, reports the New York Post.

Steven Spielberg introduced the in memoriam tribute at the Oscars. Picture: AP

The snub was especially egregious considering that Perry appeared in one of the year's Best Picture contenders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

But fans of Perry's were upset that the late actor failed to make the cut, reports Fox News.

"No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam?" a fan wrote on Twitter. "He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies …"

"He wasn't in the In Memoriam montage, but let's remember Luke Perry tonight, too," said another.

Another thought it was "disrespectful" that he was left out.

"Once Upon [a] Time in Hollywood was nominated for 8.2 million awards, so someone explain to me why Luke Perry wasn't in In Memoriam?" a fan tweeted.

Other users noted that Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20, was also missing.

"Cameron Boyce we miss and love you," wrote a fan of his. "Sorry they didn't even acknowledged [sic] this. love you angel."

"Kinda wish they showed cameron boyce during the memorial part but …" said another.

One noted his importance, saying, "Cameron Boyce had such a huge impact into a lot of people's lives including people in the film industry. just cause his career centred mostly around disney didn't make him any less of an actor. him being left out of the in memoriam just felt wrong."

Fans were also disappointed to see that comedy icon Tim Conway, who died at 85 in May, was not included.

"Kind of mad they didn't mention Tim Conway in the memorial but okay," said one person.

Another fan of Conway's tweeted: "The #InMemoriam section did not include my beloved Tim Conway and the entire Oscar process needs to be investigated!"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to comment on the surprise omissions.

