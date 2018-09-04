Sharapova’s US Open night-mare

NEW YORK, NY — SEPTEMBER 03: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates match point during the women's singles fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS &a

NEW YORK, NY — SEPTEMBER 03: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates match point during the women's singles fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Day Eight of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2018 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS &a

MARIA Sharapova is out of the US Open in the fourth round, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Spanish birthday girl Carla Suarez Navarro who inflicted the Russian's first ever night-time loss at the tournament.

Sharapova, the 2006 champion who was trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012, hit 38 unforced errors and dropped serve six times.

The defeat ended the former world number one's perfect record of 23 wins -- 22 of them on Arthur Ashe Stadium -- in night sessions at Flushing Meadows.

Maria Sharapova, of Russia, reacts after losing a point to Carla Suarez NavarroPicture: AP Photo

Suarez Navarro, who celebrated her 30th birthday Monday, was a quarter-finalist in New York in 2013.

"Maria has played here at night many times so I knew I needed to be aggressive, focussed and play solid," said the 30th seeded Spaniard.

"I told myself to run and fight -- that's the way I can play really good tennis." She will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the semi-finals. "Madison is from the United States so I guess all the crowd will be for her. "I have played her a few times. She has a great serve and plenty of experience on this court."

Sharapova, who won the last of her five Slams at Roland Garros in 2014, has endured a disappointing return to the majors since the end of her drugs ban in April of 2017.

She made the fourth round in New York last year, third round in Australia in January, quarter-finals in Paris before a first round exit at Wimbledon.

Her loss to Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko, the world number 132 at the time, at the All England Club was her first opening round Wimbledon defeat and earliest Grand Slam exit in eight years

OSAKA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINAL

Japan's Naomi Osaka reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open on Monday, tearfully admitting she was prepared to "break a leg" to win the match.

The 20-year-old defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to become the first Japanese woman in the US Open last-eight since Shinobu Asagoe in 2004.

Osaka, seeded 20, came back from a break down in the final set to take the tie on a fourth match point when Sabalenka served up an eighth double fault.

"I would never have forgiven myself if I had lost that match," said a tearful Osaka.

"When I was a break down in the final set I thought I would even break a leg if needed so I could get to every ball."

Next up for Osaka is a clash against Ukraine's 36th-ranked -- and fellow Grand Slam quarter-final debutant -- Lesia Tsurenko.

The 29-year-old had been on the brink of collapse due to heat exhaustion before seeing off Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.

World number 36 Tsurenko was a set and 0-2 down when she bent double on the sizzling Grandstand court, looking increasingly unsteady in the 33-degree heat and crushing humidity.

"I was really dizzy and I asked nature or God or somebody please move the shade over faster," said the woman who put out world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round.

Lesia Tsurenko, of Ukraine, bends over during her match against Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic. Picture: AP Photo

In the two-hour 32-minute match, which featured 13 breaks of serve, Tsurenko committed 57 unforced errors while 19-year-old Vondrousova hit a huge 73.

Osaka went into Monday's last-16 tie having won 22 games in succession at the tournament while fellow 20-year-old Sabalenka was on an eight-match win streak.

The 26th seed from Belarus was making her main draw debut in New York after a red-hot summer had seen her win a maiden title at New Haven and make the final in Cincinnati.

She had knocked out fifth seed Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion, in the third round.

However, Osaka broke twice in the first set and was looking comfortable for a fourth successive straight sets win at the tournament.

KEYS BREEZES INTO NEXT ROUND

Madison Keys reacts after defeating Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia. Picture: AP

Also making the last eight was 2017 runner-up Madison Keys who eased to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.

American 14th seed Keys, who was defeated by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 championship match, fired 25 winners to Cibulkova's seven.

The 23-year-old will face either former champion Maria Sharapova or Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

"I am really glad I got the win," said Keys after reaching her third Grand Slam quarter-final of the season.

"Dominika is a good player so even though I was a set and 2-0 ahead, it wasn't surprising that she would come back and win a few games.

"So I just had to focus on getting some first serves in and wait for the right ball."