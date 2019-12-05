Originality sings out at Bundy’s Bluebird

THE northside cafe Oodies is a beloved cafe by locals and travellers alike, but for lovers of original music, it’s so much more.

Dubbed Bundy’s Bluebird as a nod to the renowned Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Oodies is similarly becoming a haven for original music.

What started two years ago as a means to promote original artists, will see 8 Ball Aitken take the stage tonight, filling the cafe with his iconic swamp blues music tonight.

The trio behind the live shows at Oodies is Suzy Evans, Jenny Haack and Scott Lamond, who’ve collaborated bring their shared love of live, original music to life.

Oodies co-owner Ms Evans said Bundaberg had a bustling live music scene with pubs and clubs ringing out with the sound of live music on Friday and Saturday night, and by holding events on a Thursday at Oodies, they could offer another element to the local scene; providing an intimate and supportive venue for artists and their original music.

Thanking the crowds who have supported their push, Ms Evans said without the audience trusting that while they wouldn’t know the songs, lyrics and sometimes the artist, they were going to be in for a good night, it wouldn’t be as successful.

Since they began a couple years ago with a performance by Brad Butcher, Ms Evans said there has been a strong following, with many of the fellow music enthusiasts getting to know one another at each event.

She said they chose to have the event on a Thursday for two reason – there wasn’t a lot of live entertainment going on that particular evening and it provides an opportunity to break up the week for people. With a Bring Your Own option, Ms Evans said a lot people bring a bottle of wine for a six pack and settle in for a night of live entertainment.

With a following of his own, Ms Evans said it was going to be a great night with 8 Ball playing at 7pm, doors open at 5.30pm. Oodies is at 103 Gavin St, for more visit their Facebook page.