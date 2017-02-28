30°
Origin possibility for local lad

Peter Badel | 28th Feb 2017 7:52 AM
REVVING UP: Cowboys player Coen Hess (front) is tipped to be a rising Origin star.
REVVING UP: Cowboys player Coen Hess (front) is tipped to be a rising Origin star. DAVE HUNT

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has Bundaberg's Coen Hess on his Origin radar after a bumper pre-season that has seen the Cowboys monster grow even bigger.

Hess was a revelation during last year's finals and has added 3kg to tip the scales at an imposing 114kg going into North Queensland's season-opener against Canberra on Saturday week. Maroons legend Darren Lockyer, the most capped player in NRL history, believes 20-year-old Hess will be the code's most exciting rising star this season. Walters has named Hess in Queensland's Emerging Origin squad and said the Cowboys back-rower could storm into a Maroon jumper this season.

"Coen is a huge talent,” Walters said. "I have no doubt he will get his crack at Origin at some stage, whether it's this year or next, that's up to Coen and how hard he works.

"We saw last year during the finals series his form at the Cowboys and the level he can take his game to. It wouldn't have been easy for him but he really impressed me in the playoffs. He's an exciting prospect.

"History shows our Emerging Origin program produces a debutant almost every year and Coen can be that bolter this year.”

Queensland's forward pack is poised for an overhaul in coming seasons, with lock Corey Parker's recent retirement the first sign the Maroons are looking for regeneration.

Bench prop Jacob Lillyman turns 33 next month, while veteran forward trio Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday and Matt Scott are nearing their 32nd birthdays.

Bundaberg-born Hess has played only nine NRL games, but made a statement during last year's finals when he terrorised Broncos sensation Anthony Milford with his power on the Cowboys' right edge.

Hess relished his call-up to the Maroons' Emerging Origin camp, but is wary of the second-year syndrome that has cruelled many rising stars.

"I really enjoyed the Emerging Origin camp. It was a step in the right direction,” he said.

"You can be a bit isolated up in north Queensland so it was good to get a look at how the Maroons do things.

"I think Origin is down the track. I'm still only young but if the opportunity presented itself (this season), I'd definitely take it with two hands.

"I learnt a lot last season about the professionalism of the NRL. Having to play week in, week out footy at such a high level can take a toll on the body.

"Recovery is a big thing and even mentally, you have to be ready to play each week which is a big ask.” The off-season departure of senior forwards James Tamou and Ben Hannant has given Hess the chance to be a first-team regular this season.

"I've put on two or three kilos and I'm holding it pretty well so it's nice to have a bit of extra size,” Hess said.

"If I was to get into the team, I think I'll be on the bench. Gavin Cooper and Ethan Lowe are ahead of me in my preferred position and deservedly so.

"If I can nail down a regular bench spot this season that would be good.''

