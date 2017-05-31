ORIGIN OPENER: What's on in Bundy tonight

GAME ON: There are plenty of places in Bundaberg to catch tonight's State of Origin opener.

IT MAY not be as good as the front row of Suncorp Stadium but there'll be plenty of atmosphere in Bundaberg tonight.

We've put together a list of what's on around town.

If we've missed your event, email the details to editorial@news-mail.com.au.

METRO HOTEL

Don't wear anything but maroon if you hit the Met tonight as staff have decorated the venue in the Queensland colour.

A big screen has been hired and staff will be wearing their finest maroons gear, even their undies.

There will be free half-time snacks and $12 t-bones.

A meat tray raffle will raise money for a local sports team.

OLD BUNDABERG TAVERN

All 10 screens in three bars will show the game tonight.

The tavern is raising money for Mandate to help prostate cancer research and $2 from every steak special will be donated.

Also on the menu is the Steak of Origin surf and turf deal with prawns for $16.95 .

Patrons can also go in the draw to win a Queensland State of Origin jersey, cap and ball.

QUEENSLANDER HOTEL

The most appropriately named venue for the occasion will be going full on tonight and expects an enthusiastic crowd for the first game of the 2017 series.

From 6pm there will be live music, karaoke, a DJ and two big screens will have the game.

Both flags will be on show as the hotel has quite a few Blues supporters.

TATTERSALLS HOTEL

The South Bundaberg venue will show the screen on big screen televisions and there will be half-time nibbles and snacks.

CLUB HOTEL

The game will be shown on a big projector screen and televisions.

There will be some fun games played in the outside beer garden.

GRAND HOTEL

It's the venue tonight to fight off any wintry chill with its chef launching a fiery menu with a new "inferno burger”. Staff say if you love chilli then give it a go.

There will also be hot dog deals and the game shown on the big screen.

YOUNG AUSTRALIAN HOTEL

The North Bundy venue will show the game live on its big screen in the restaurant.

Enjoy both the game and a tasty meal with the restaurant open until the game ends.

SPOTTED DOG TAVERN

Staff will reveal their loyalties wearing either maroon or blue tonight and laid-back patrons can feast on yummy $10 pizzas.

The game will be shown on big screens.

SUGARLAND TAVERN

The game will be shown on all screens.

There is also a kick for cash and a chance to win an Origin jersey in the raffle to be drawn during the third game.

BARGARA HOTEL

Catch the action on all of the pub's screens.

There will be plenty of Origin-inspired raffles and hampers and hot dogs at half-time.

LIGHTHOUSE HOTEL

Game shown on big screen with plenty of Origin sweeps plus a $9.90 parmy with salad to keep you satisfied.

BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB

The big game will be shown on all screens plus $2 hot dogs will be on off.

THE WAVES

All screens will show the epic clash plus there will be wood-fired pizzas and raffles throughout the night.

BUNDY BOWL AND LEISURE

The game will be shown on all 16 screens.

Manager's special is two games of tenpin bowling for $10 and three games for $15.

Or you can enjoy two games of bowling and one laser tag match for $18.