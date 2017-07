BREAK AND ENTER: State of Origin jerseys were among the merchandise that was stolen.

THIEVES who raided a Bundy sports store will be looking schmick for State of Origin tonight.

The bandits made off with a haul of rugby league jerseys from a Johanna Blvd retailer on Sunday.

The break and enter happened between 12.05am and 6.30am.

Broncos, Titans, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Rabbitohs and Roosters jerseys were among the merchandise that was stolen.

State of Origin jerseys were also taken.

If you have any information which may help police, phone Policelink on 131 444.