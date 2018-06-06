ORIGIN IN BUNDY: Where to watch the game tonight

ORIGIN READY: Felise Kaufusi will be a local feature in the game tonight.

THE age-old rivalry between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blue will kick off for another year tonight.

Just about every screen in the region's pubs and clubs will be tuned in to watch the game live. Here's a list of some of the places to watch Origin tonight:

Melbourne Hotel

Where:

68 Targo St

Contact:

4151 3065

South Kolan Pub

Where:

2368 Gin Gin Rd

Contact:

Phone 4157 7235 to book a table or the courtesy bus

The Club Hotel

Where:

50 Bourbong St

Contact:

Phone 4151 3262 to book a table

Yandaran Hotel

Where:

23 Main St

Contact:

4156 1107

The Waves

Where:

1 Miller St

Contact:

4152 1531

Brothers

Where:

130 Takalvan St

Contact:

4151 3532

Sugarland Tavern

Where:

52 Johnston St

Contact:

4150 5999

Bucca Hotel

Where:

5 N Bucca Rd

Contact:

4157 8171

Spotted Dog

Where:

217 Bourbong St

Contact:

4198 1044