ORIGIN IN BUNDY: Where to watch the game tonight
THE age-old rivalry between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blue will kick off for another year tonight.
Just about every screen in the region's pubs and clubs will be tuned in to watch the game live. Here's a list of some of the places to watch Origin tonight:
Melbourne Hotel
Where:68 Targo St
Contact:4151 3065
South Kolan Pub
Where:2368 Gin Gin Rd
Contact:Phone 4157 7235 to book a table or the courtesy bus
The Club Hotel
Where:50 Bourbong St
Contact:Phone 4151 3262 to book a table
Yandaran Hotel
Where:23 Main St
Contact:4156 1107
The Waves
Where:1 Miller St
Contact:4152 1531
Brothers
Where:130 Takalvan St
Contact:4151 3532
Sugarland Tavern
Where:52 Johnston St
Contact:4150 5999
Bucca Hotel
Where:5 N Bucca Rd
Contact:4157 8171
Spotted Dog
Where:217 Bourbong St
Contact:4198 1044