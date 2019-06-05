ORIGIN IN BUNDY: Pizzas, maroon burgers and water tasting

ONE of the biggest rivalries in Australian sport kicks off tonight and Bundaberg is getting in on the State of Origin action.

As well as having Felise Kaufusi on the field and Auswide Bank on the jersey - the Melbourne Hotel will be serving double cheeseburgers with a maroon bun.

For $18 you can get the burger, a side of chips and a beer to wash it all down.

Venue manager Josh Dowling said the burger had already been popular and he anticipated they'd sell quite a few tonight.

Origin night is also one of the biggest nights of the year for Domino's Pizza.

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said it's a challenging night because of the quantity of pizzas going out the door.

"But just because it's our busiest night of the year, doesn't mean we'll be dropping the ball when it comes to pizza quality. Especially with DOM Pizza Checker playing 'fullback', acting as the last line of defence and ensuring only the highest quality pizzas go out the door,” he said.

"Just like the players, it's all about the preparation our Bundaberg team put in ahead of the game - preparing fresh dough in-store, stocking fridges full of drinks, putting aces in their places and making sure every scooter and car is fuelled and every e-bike fully charged.”

Today the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia will host the Water of Origin competition in Bundaberg, to see who has the best tasting tap water.

Bundaberg took out the prize for Queensland in 2014.

This year's Queensland representative will be Mackay who will go head-to-head with Shoalhaven Water to the Blues.

The competition will begin at 12.30pm with the winner to be announced at 1pm.

