Brad Fittler unleashes on why Cameron Smith quit

NSW coach Brad Fittler has ditched script on the friendly State of Origin series, suggesting former Queensland captain Cameron Smith quit the Maroons on the eve of this campaign out of fear the baby Blues would be too much for him.

After being hit with questions about whether he had struck it lucky replacing Laurie Daley and walking into a series minus Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, Fittler didn't mince his words.

He praised the pathways the Blues, under CEO Dave Trodden and general manager Barrie-Jon Mather, had created that had delivered interstate success, before intimating Queensland hadn't kept up.

"NSW has done a really good job at winning just about everything," Fittler said.

"They've won all the age groups the last couple of years, they've won the women's [Origin] now.

"Troddo and BJ (Mather) have set up pathways, and now you've got blokes like Latrell (Mitchell) and Nick Cotric who are all 18 and 19 and ready to play Origin.

"Obviously Queensland have fallen behind somewhere.''

"For whatever reason he might have thought we were picking 11 players that were harder than what he wanted to take on this year."

Rather than revel in Smith's representative demise, Fittler said it had the opposite affect.

"My first reaction was we have to go and work harder," Fittler said.

"Whatever I was doing I just amped it up. When Cameron's there there's a level of focus you always need because he can have the type of game that can break you down quite easily if you're not on your game."

Equally, Fittler was unconcerned with the idea he was the Steven Bradbury of Origin, tasting success when his rivals had stumbled.

"I don't care. I'm not fussed," he said.

"When you look at it and talk about how experience is so [valuable] in Origin, we had 11 blokes in the first game beat a team that outweighed us by how many Origin games.

"You take Cameron Smith out who's a really good player, he's a vital one, but 11 new blokes took them on and beat them.

"Maybe you've got to put yourself in the right position and you find some luck."