Orientation makes the new uni semester that little bit easier

Associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair at the badging ceremony for the CQUniversity School of Nursing, Midwifery & Social Sciences.

A MIXTURE of networking, fun and learning, orientation week is here for some CQUniversity students marking the start of a new semester.

Students who will be undertaking STEPS (skills for tertiary education preparatory studies) will have their orientation on Wednesday and Thursday at the CQU Bundaberg campus.

New students should attend both days while continuing students only need to attend the second day.

CQU expects over 160 new and continuing students to undertake the STEPS program for students who don’t have an undergraduate degree but want to meet prerequisites for a certain degree or return to studying after time away.

Students studying other courses will have their orientation day on March 5.

CQUniversity’s Associate-Vice Chancellor for the Wide Bay Burnett Region, Luke Sinclair said they were hoping to build up the cohort.

“Despite a reduced cohort of Year 12 school leavers, we hope to build our campus enrolments from the 2036 students we had last year,” Mr Sinclair said.

“We not only help our new students survive but also to thrive.”

Throughout the orientation program, students will have the chance to learn about student support services including scholarships, counselling, academic support and course advice.

They will attend course-specific sessions where they will learn about assessments, learning systems and additional opportunities including work integrated learning, social innovation projects and study abroad.

Popular courses studied at CQU are nursing, STEPS, physiotherapy, engineering, education, social work, accounting, business, occupational therapy and Diploma of Nursing (VET).

New students who are unable to attend can access a special online orientation module.