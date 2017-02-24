Organisers squash region's annual Strawberry Fair

NO MORE: Bargara Strawberry Fair organisers have decided to suspend the annual event.

FROM sweet to sour, the organisers of the Bargara Strawberry Fair have announced the event will not return in 2017.

Yesterday's in a post on the event's Facebook page, organisers said they had decided to suspend the event, with no indication on when, or if, it was likely to return.

"It is with a certain sadness that I bring you this news, that the management committee of Coral Coast Community Care Inc. has decided to suspend the Bargara Strawberry Fair,” the statement from co-ordinator Beth Scott read.

"The Bargara Strawberry Fair, inaugurated in 2012, quickly became an extremely successful event. It started strong and each year it continued to grow bigger and stronger.

"For the last two years our crowd numbers peaked at around 15,000.

"Held the first Saturday in August, the Fair was a creative, relaxing and welcoming event that many people looked forward to each year.”

The post went on to say the that during the past five years, the Coral Coast Community Care Inc had the "privilege of providing the community with the very affordable, family-friendly, fun-filled day of entertainment and activities and had appreciated the opportunity to connect with so many people both local and from abroad”.

"We cherish the bonds we have built with so many wonderful people throughout the years we have hosted this event, and we wish to thank you, each and every one of you, for your input, friendship and support over the years,” the statement said.

Fans of the event, which celebrated all things strawberry, and was a hit with young and old, were quick to voice their disappointment at the news.

"So sad to hear. This was the best event in the area,” Gray Wells wrote.

"Loved the strawberry fair. Will miss it,” Kerylea-Ben Kenway added.

The fair was held in the division held by Councillor Greg Barnes, who said he was disappointed to hear the news yesterday.

"It's a shame because it was becoming an iconic event,” he said.

"It's a loss for the region.”