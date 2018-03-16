Organisers and MP face off over aged care plan of attack

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who attended Thursday's aged care crisis meeting as a panel member, says he believed it was more of a Labor and union "campaign launch” than a chance for support services to help those in need.

"There were people with genuine concerns who didn't get to air them,” he said.

"It was clearly a Labor campaign launch and they said as much.”

During the meeting, former nurse Cheryl Dorron stated she was a Labor member but believed there was a need for a bi-partisan approach.

She told the meeting that in 2013, during a forum in the campaign for Hinkler, Mr Pitt said he supported nurse ratios in aged care.

Mr Pitt immediately refuted the claim, saying it was something he never committed to.

When Mr Pitt had to leave to attend another meeting after an hour, the audience booed and shouted.

Mr Pitt said he had requested that organisers bring the meeting forward so he wasn't double-booked and so participants had more time to lodge submissions to the Aged Care Strategy Taskforce which closed yesterday.

"They weren't willing to shift it, it wasn't for lack of trying,” he said.

In the course of the meeting, organisers said Mr Pitt had made an error in announcing that he had invited representatives of government departments to the panel, but Mr Pitt said he had emails that showed he was the one to make contact.

Mr Pitt said rather than pushing for a royal commission, existing services should be utilised.

"Typically royal commissions take years and they cost tens of millions of dollars,” he said.

"If things get brought up you take action, you don't wait for a royal commission.”

Mr Pitt urged anyone with concerns to contact the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner on 1800 550 552 or by emailing www.agedcarecomplaints.gov.au.

He said if complaints were substantiated, then aged care homes could lose their licences for not taking action.

"This is why we regulate the aged care industry,” he said.