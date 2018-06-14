Menu
DRUG RAID: The Organised Crime Gangs Group charged two people in Burnett Heads today.
Organised Crime Gangs officers raid Burnett Heads property

Ashley Clark
14th Jun 2018 3:20 PM
TWO people have been charged with multiple offences after police raided a property in Burnett Heads today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said officers from the Organised Crime Gangs Group executed a search warrant at an address on Sea Esplanade before 10.30am.

"Two people, a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were charged with supply dangerous drugs, possess dangerous drug, possess property suspected of being used in the commission of an offence,” the spokesperson said.

A witness said the suburb was "crawling” with police all morning before observing a person being taken away in a paddy wagon.

The duo will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.

