MAC NURSERY TEAM: Chris Martin, Codey Merchant, Charles Haack, Glen Rieck, Brody Orpin, Adam Martin, Mandy Duff and SDS Training tutor Jason Steele three of whom were helped by Back to Work.
News

Organisations helping Bundy are finalists for Premier's Awards

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
6th Nov 2019 9:57 AM
Two organisations helping Bundaberg locals are finalists tonight in the Premier’s Awards for Excellence.

For the category ‘create jobs in a strong encomy’ is Back to Work and in ‘keep Queenslanders healthy’ is the Wide Bay Oral Health Service.

Back to Work has worked with many organisations in the Wide Bay Burnett Area including Alloway Macadamacamia and Mac Nursery to upskill their employees.

The Back to Work Program began in regional Queensland and helps Queenslanders across the state to undertake a new qualification if they are making a career change or to upskill if they would otherwise fall behind in work.

Meanwhile the Wide Bay Oral Health Service is a finalist in the awards for their improvement over the last year to bring the waiting time for general dental treatment down from three years to a maximum wait of 22 months.

