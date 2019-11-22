Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

FRESHLY SQUEEZED COMMITTEE: Jo Dowling, Dael Giddins, Tracey Taylor and Leah Trott as the new executive committee for the 2021 Gayndah Orange Festival. Picture: Facebook.

THE new executive committee has been chosen for Gayndah’s iconic Orange Festival in 2021.

Dael Giddins has been elected as president, Jo Dowling as vice president, Leah Trott as secretary and Tracy Taylor as treasurer.

Held traditionally every two years on the long weekend of May, the festival celebrates Gayndah’s prowess as the citrus capital of Queensland.

Mrs Giddins has been a volunteer for the event for some years, and has lauded the growth of the festival over the years.

“This year’s has been the biggest we’ve ever had, just with the participation and stalls,” Mrs Giddins said.

“The previous committees have done a great job of the festivals, and I’m very confident we can continue that.”

After co-ordinating the family fun day activities on Sunday for over seven festivals, this is the first time Mrs Giddins has joined the executive committee.

“This is my first year as president, and I’m excited to be working with these three girls.

“All of them are very effective people in the community and as volunteers, and they’re going to be a great asset to the team.”

The committee already have some big plans for the 2021 event, and have started the initial steps in proposing eight sub committees for the festival’s organisation.

“We’ve started discussing some new ideas already, with some suggesting more entertainment for the Saturday,” she said.

“We’re also a bit up in the air on whether it will be on the main street like previous years, or if it will stay on Meson Street then down into Fielding Street.”

Mrs Giddins has cited previous difficulties in the past with having the festival along the main drag in Capper Street, since they would have to close it for the duration.

“There was just so many hoops we have to jump through, and it never seemed to stop,” she said.

“Once you went over one hurdle, there’d be another one, so it’s something to think about as we come up to 2021.”

Stressing the fact it is a community effort, Mrs Giddins wants people to be passionate about their community, and the area.

“It’s not just us four running it, it’s a joint effort, and we as a community need to do it together,” she said.

“It’s our town we’re showcasing, and it’s our opportunity to promote it through the Orange Festival weekend.

“We have to grab that opportunity, and make it work.”