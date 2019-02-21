Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Optus has been fined for unfair billing practices around third-party services. Picture: AAP Image/Luis Ascui
Optus has been fined for unfair billing practices around third-party services. Picture: AAP Image/Luis Ascui
News

Mass outage hits Optus network

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Feb 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME Optus users have been left without coverage throughout southeast parts of the state.

First reports of outages occurred about 7.30am, with users taking to Twitter to voice their complaints.

An Optus spokeswoman said technicians were investigating the outage, however she was not able to give a reason as to what caused the issue.

Optus user Ash Warncken said the disruption to the service has caused chaos to his day.

"I rely on my mobile service for work," he said.

"The outage has really put a strain on managing my staff.
In this day and age a company as large as Optus should ensure their customers don't have to experience this difficulty."

In a statement from Optus, the spokeswoman said "we have been progressively restoring services since 8:30am, we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience experienced and appreciate their patience while services are fully restored."

editors picks optus outage queensland southeast

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Cyclone watch issued for Bundaberg

    BREAKING: Cyclone watch issued for Bundaberg

    Weather A CYCLONE watch has been issued for coastal parts of southeast Queensland, including Bundaberg, and northern New South Wales.

    • 21st Feb 2019 11:37 AM
    FISH DEATHS: Thousands of dead fish at Bundy gardens

    premium_icon FISH DEATHS: Thousands of dead fish at Bundy gardens

    News Thousands of dead fish have surfaced at Bundy Botanic Gardens.

    REVEALED: Kmart revamp coming to Bundy

    premium_icon REVEALED: Kmart revamp coming to Bundy

    Business Shoppers in for a new-look store

    Detention 'last resort' for Bundy teen's jail time appeal

    premium_icon Detention 'last resort' for Bundy teen's jail time appeal

    Crime The Court of Appeal heard the original sentence was excessive