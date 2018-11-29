Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTAGE: Some Optus customers may experience disruptions to their service.
OUTAGE: Some Optus customers may experience disruptions to their service. Pexels
News

Optus mobile coverage experiencing disruptions

Mark Zita
by
29th Nov 2018 3:40 PM

OPTUS has advised customers could be experiencing disruptions to their mobile service in parts of Central Queensland and the Wide Bay.

Mobile phone calls, text and data services are affected because of power outages caused by the recent bushfires.

They advise residents who are dialling during an emergency to call 000 from a fixed line service, or 112 from a mobile phone service.

Optus also said they recommend customers to stay tuned to TV or radio for emergency information during this outage.

Customers who require assistance are urged to contact their local Optus store.

cell phone coverage central queensland disruption optus wide bay
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Emotional scenes as good news is delivered amid fire chaos

    Emotional scenes as good news is delivered amid fire chaos

    News THERE was a resounding round of applause as emergency services delivered the news those impacted by the Deepwater bushfires.

    • 29th Nov 2018 3:05 PM
    Heli-attackers, water bombers roar out of 1770 airstrip

    premium_icon Heli-attackers, water bombers roar out of 1770 airstrip

    News 6 bombing aircraft and two air attack air craft attack fires

    • 29th Nov 2018 2:21 PM
    BREAKING: 50 acres up in flames at Eureka

    BREAKING: 50 acres up in flames at Eureka

    Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the blazes

    RELIEF ARRIVES: More crews from NSW have made it to Bundy

    RELIEF ARRIVES: More crews from NSW have made it to Bundy

    News Wave of help from NSW arrives

    • 29th Nov 2018 2:48 PM

    Local Partners