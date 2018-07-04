Why Oprah was stressed on royal wedding day

Oprah Winfrey has detailed her fashion crisis before the royal wedding. Picture: AFP Photo/Pool/Ian West

NOT even Oprah Winfrey is immune from the stress of dressing for a wedding.

Just two days before she was set to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May, Winfrey told British Vogue, she realised the cream-coloured Stella McCartney dress she'd commissioned "looked white, not cream" in photos.

"I Googled, 'Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: 'No, don't risk it,'" the 64-year-old told the magazine.

The US television mogul relayed her fear of committing a serious fashion faux pas to McCartney, who "worked round the clock" to remake the same dress in pale pink in time for the big day.

Despite the last-minute snafu, Winfrey said the royal wedding "left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!"

The royal wedding featured a powerful service. Picture: Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP

Last month, Winfrey opened up about her April meeting with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

She hosted Ms Ragland at an afternoon visit to Winfrey's California mansion in April, just three weeks before the royal wedding.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new TV series Love Is In Los Angeles, Winfrey said that she and Ms Ragland spent the afternoon together at her home, bonding, doing yoga and eating cumquats from her garden.

