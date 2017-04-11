Opposition wants clarity over industry plans for port

PUBLIC FORUM: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls at the Rowers on the River rooms in Bundaberg.

STATE Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has questioned the lack of detail in the State Government's plan for a 6000ha industrial precinct around the Port of Bundaberg.

Last month, the State Government announced a State Development Area at the port.

The area includes land on the southern side of the Burnett River as well as a massive tract of agriculture land on the river's northern side.

The declaration allows the Co-ordinator-General to provide businesses a one-stop shop to cut red tape, and speed up government approvals to fast-track development.

But Mr Nicholls, in Bundaberg today, said there was no clarity about the land use within the SDA and it was putting under a cloud other investments around the port.

"Particularly residential investments around the port facility, which previously have received council approval but are now included in the State Development Area,” he said.

"It's not clear if that approval will carry over.

But State Development Minister Anthony Lynham said stakeholders' views would be used to inform the preparation of a development scheme, which would identify the areas and types of development within.

"Until a development scheme has been approved, existing planning provisions will continue to apply at this time, including for existing residential developments in the area,” he said.

"This means that for current planning approvals, the assessment manager is likely to be Bundaberg Regional Council or Gladstone Ports Corporation Ltd.”

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said the SDA would be a huge boon to industry of all kinds.

"The minister has been perfectly clear that any existing planning approvals will continue to apply until a development scheme has been approved,” Ms Donaldson said.

"In this case, the only person suffering from a lack of clarity is Tim Nicholls.”