Opposition seek dam delay through legislation

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam shortly after the State Government confirmed last September it would lower the dam.

THE State Opposition aimed to move amendments into unrelated legislation yesterday, in an effort to halt the lowering of Paradise Dam.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he had to “maximise every opportunity I have” to stop the lowering of the dam, considering parliament has been disrupted due to the pandemic since last month.

The single parliamentary day was held, during which the COVID-19 Emergency Response Bill was still being debated as at 5.15pm.

The opposition aimed to place the Paradise Dam’s amendments into another “nuts and bolts” bill, which included domestic violence reforms.

Mr Bennett thought it unlikely the Paradise Dam amendments would be passed, but even though the State Government had the numbers, “you just never know sometimes” about the outcomes from parliament.

“I have no choice but to represent my region the best way I can,” Mr Bennett said.

“That’s what democracy affords me.”

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said she called for the delay, considering there was independent advice from US dam engineer Paul Rizzo saying the dam could be fixed for $25 million, which was a quarter of what it was expected to lower it.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said Building Queensland and Sunwater were listening to Dr Rizzo’s advice, and were completing further testing of the dam’s foundations, its roller compacted concrete, and of anchoring. “After the multitude of assessments, all the public hearings, reviews and reports, the LNP are the only ones willing to risk the lives of the people of Bundaberg community,” he said.